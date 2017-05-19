Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, gets tax-free status in Gujarat; Maharashtra follows suit

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has been declared tax-free by the Government of Maharashtra, the film's producer said on Thursday.

"I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for announcing our film Hindi Medium as tax-free in the state. The film has already got a tax exemption in Gujarat. We are very glad to share the news," producer Bhushan Kumar told media here during a special screening of the film.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was also present at the screening, said, "This is a great step, more people will watch the movie as it is tax-free now. The film addresses a social issue and it is a family entertainer. So it needs to reach a wider audience. I hope the film gets tax exemption in other states as well."

The screening was attended by celebrities like Imtiaz Ali, Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhaskar, Sonal Chawla, Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

Hindi Medium is releasing on Friday, 19 May.