Himesh Reshammiya and wife end 22-year-old marriage; cite compatibility issues

The Bombay High Court granted divorce to singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Komal. The couple had been married for 22 years before filing for divorce in 2016. They also have a child together, Swayam Reshammiya.

Reshammiya said in a statement that mutual respect is very important for both the individuals:

"Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship Me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family."

Komal spoke along the same lines. She said, "I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this.”

Reshammiya, who is the son of veteran composer Vipin Reshammiya, was last seen in the 2016 film Teraa Surroor.