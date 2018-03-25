Hichki box office collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's film registers strong growth, crosses 8 cr in domestic collections

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki displayed strong growth on day 2 of its release as collections jumped 62 percent over Friday (23 March) to 5.35 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 8.65 crore after two days.

Previously, Hichki collected a total of 3.30 crore on Friday.

#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2... Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

The collections of the film are expected to further jump on 25 March, Sunday with the film riding high on extremely positive word of mouth.

Also read: Hichki movie review: Rani Mukerji's 'To Ma'am With Love' hits the mark, hiccups and all

Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki is a story about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws.

Rani Mukerji/Image from Twitter.

The Siddharth P Malhotra directed movie is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and how it has become a part of our daily lives.

In Hichki, Rani Mukerji's character Naina faces discrimination from a society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination.

Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 15:24 PM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 15:24 PM