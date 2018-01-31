Hereditary: Watch the trailer of 'the horror movie that traumatised Sundance Film Festival'

One of the movies to create huge buzz at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival is Hereditary. Being called the scariest movie to come out of Hollywood in years, Hereditary has received widespread critical acclaim from across the media. USA Today called it the "the most insane horror movie in years", Vice called it the "horror movie that traumatized Sundance", and the AV Club called it "the most traumatically terrifying horror movie in ages".

Full of creepy kids, dead birds, and an eerie doll house, Hereditary is also being called The Exorcist of the present generation.

The movie's official synopsis says, "When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited."

Hereditary has been directed by the first-time director Ari Aster. It stars Toni Collette as Annie Graham, Gabriel Byrne as Steve Graham, Alex Wolff as Peter Graham, Milly Shapiro as Charlie Graham, and Ann Dowd as Joan. The screenplay of the movie has been written by Ari Aster.

The film premiered on 21 January at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. It will be released on 8 June, 2018. You can watch the trailer below.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:01 PM