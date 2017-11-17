Hello teaser: Akhil Akkenini's search for Kalyani Priyadarshan is interspersed with sleek action sequences

The Hello teaser, featuring Akhil Akkenini and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is now out and looks like the upcoming film has managed to grab many eyeballs already.

What starts off as an undying bond between two kids, later turns into a packed action drama, revolving around the search for Akhil's soulmate played by Kalyani. With constant flashbacks from the past not giving away much and little chemistry between the lead from the present, we are yet to find out what is the force that is stopping Akhil and Kalyani to reunite.

Throughout the teaser, Akhil is constantly on the chase and is seen performing racy stunts, accompanied by gripping background music by Anub Rubens.

The love story produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna seems packed with sleek action sequences, intense emotions and slight band baaja.

The Tollywood film will be Kalyani Priyadarshan's acting debut. Ace director Priyadarshan's daughter has previously worked as an assistant director for Irumugan, starring Vikram and Nayanthara.

While Akhil launched the teaser last evening, apart from the Tollywood brigade, Bollywood too has been all praise for the actor's upcoming film, directed by Vikram Kumar

From Rana Daggubatti to Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi, many stars seem to be gaga over Hello's plot.

What a teaser !!! Outstanding can’t wait to watch this one... all the best to u @AkhilAkkineni8 & the entire team !!! https://t.co/Q17h59hiIJ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 16, 2017

And #Hello look who’s on his way!!@AkhilAkkineni8 show them all what I saw 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/lVGKuPlPtL — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 14, 2017

With much hype around Akhil's second movie as the lead, fans are now eager to experience this love story with a twist.

Also starring Ramya Krishna, Hello is slated to release on 22 December, along with Ali Abbas Zafar's Hindi spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai.