Hellboy reboot, starring Stranger Things' David Harbour, to release in January 2019

Los Angeles: Hellboy reboot featuring David Harbour is set to hit the screens on 11 January, 2019.

Official plot details have not yet been released, however the film will be separate from Guillermo del Toro's original films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast also includes Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Hellboy's adopted father, Professor Broom; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, an officer at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, who is rescued by Hellboy from fairies in the comics.

Neil Marshall, the filmmaker behind Game of Thrones episodes "Blackwater" and "The Watchers on the Wall," is directing the new Hellboy, based on the comics by Mike Mignola.