Helen Mirren's Top 5 Rules for a Happy Life: Watch her commencement speech

When Helen Mirren received an honorary degree from Tulane University, she ofcourse had to follow it up with an amazing commencement speech to bless the class of 2017. The Fate of the Furious gave a speech of what she calls 'Helen's Top 5 Rules For a Happy Life', but first, "a vodka martini straight up with a wedge of lime," she joked.

What are these rules you ask?

Rule number 1

Mirren says, "Don't be in a rush to get married."

Rule number 2

"Ignore anyone who judges the way you look, especially if it's some anonymous creep lurking on the internet. If you are that person lurking on the internet, stop it."

Rule number 3

"Don't be afraid of fear . . . Throw caution to the winds. Look fear straightaway in its ugly face and barge forward. And when you get past it, turn around and give it a good, swift kick in the ass."

Rule number 4

"Treat people just like people . . . Every single person, whether they have dominion over your life or not, deserves equal respect and generosity."

Rule number 5

"No matter what sex you are, be a feminist... Never again allow a group of old, white men to define the health care of a country"

Additional Rule

"Don't over complicate things"