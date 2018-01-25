You are here:

Helen Mirren to play 18th century Russian monarch in HBO miniseries Catherine the Great

PTI

Jan,25 2018 15:28 26 IST

Veteran actor Helen Mirren will play Russian monarch Catherine in a new HBO miniseries. Mirren will play the 18th century Russian monarch in the four-part project, titled Catherine the Great, and is set to start filming later this year, reported Variety.

Helen Mirren. Image from Twitter

Helen Mirren. Image from Twitter

The series will follow Catherine toward the end of her reign and her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin. It will be written by Nigel Williams with Philip directing.

David M Thompson, Charlie Pattinson, Mirren and Martin will executive produce the show. "I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power," Mirren said.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 15:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 15:28 PM

tags: #Catherine the great #HBO #Helen Mirren

also see

Game of Thrones finale nerve-wracking to film, says Maisie Williams; 'Show has been my safety net'

Game of Thrones finale nerve-wracking to film, says Maisie Williams; 'Show has been my safety net'

Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister, actor Peter Dinklage, says this is the 'perfect time' to end series

Game of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister, actor Peter Dinklage, says this is the 'perfect time' to end series

Big Little Lies season 2: Meryl Streep to join Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon in acclaimed TV show

Big Little Lies season 2: Meryl Streep to join Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon in acclaimed TV show