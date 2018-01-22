Heathers trailer: TV reboot of 1988 cult dark comedy starring Winona Ryder gets a millenial spin

The 1988 cult movie Heathers and its title characters have gotten interesting makeovers in a new TV series. In the big-screen dark comedy, Winona Ryder played a teenage girl whose feud with an elite high-school clique takes a tragic turn. The clique comprised queen bees who shared the name Heather were three white high school students by played by Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk and Kim Walker.

The TV show gets a contemporary update as the sassy clique now comprises a gender-queer male (Brendan Scannell), a black lesbian (Jasmine Mathews), and the "body positive" fashionista (Melanie Field). The red band trailer reveals that they are, of course, still vain and brutal enough to drive Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend JD (James Scully) to murder. The show retains the dark humour of the film but it does feel like it may be trying too hard to be edgy and relevant in this millenial era.

Created by Jason Micallef, the show also features Selma Blair, Casey Wilson and original cast member Shannen Doherty, who played Heather Duke in the movie. Doherty will have cameo roles in three episodes, including the pilot.

Heathers premieres on 7 March on the Paramount Network.

Watch the trailer below:

