HBO's Silicon Valley star TJ Miller refutes allegations of sexual assault

Actor TJ Miller has denied the allegations sexual assault after a woman claimed that he punched her.

The woman, who spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, claimed that she and Miller started dating while attending George Washington University in 2001, where they joined the same comedy troupe.

She claimed she remembered Miller "shaking (her) violently", choking her to the extent that she could not breathe, and punching her in the mouth during their sexual encounters. She also accused Miller of sodomy.

In a joint statement, posted on his official Instagram account, Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, denied the allegations and said the woman was using the current movement against sexual harassment, where many women have opened up and came forward with their stories of abuse.

"We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations," wrote the Millers.

"She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of TJ (further efforts to hurt the two of us)," they added.

They also said that they supported the "serious movement toward gender equality" and accused the woman of making "a false accusation".

"Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

"We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda," they said.