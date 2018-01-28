Hate Story 4 trailer: This Urvashi Rautela starrer has least amount of acting, weird dialogues

Remember the Hate Story franchise? The sexy action-crime-thriller series, which might come off as a parody due to no fault of its own, is returning with its fourth installment, and this one is as weird.

Hate Story 4 stars models who want to be actors, like, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Urvashi Rautela, and Ihana Dhillion.

In Hate Story 4, Urvashi Rautela plays Tasha; someone who wants to be 'a star', and poses in front of cameras in order to become a star. Karan Wahi plays her love interest Rajveer Khurana; a humble photographer who helps turn other people into stars. Then there's Wahi's elder brother Aryan Khurana, played by Bhatena, who is has a creepy obsession with his girlfriend's lips (played by Dhillion).

Not only does the trailer have the least amount of acting, it also has some of the most ridiculous dialogues. Gulshan Grover, who plays a rich father of the two warring brothers, at one point says, "mera ek beta jis ladki se shaadi karna chahta hai, mere dusre bete ne uss ladki se pehle hi suhaag-raat mana liya." That, again, has got to be the weirdest thing a father will ever say about his two sons.

Hate Story 4, just like its predecessors, tries to work on the same old factors: being 'bold' and oversexed, and features two actresses who merely play eye-candy. Hate Story 4 hits theaters on 9 March, 2018.

You can watch the trailer below.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 14:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 14:15 PM