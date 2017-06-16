Haseena Parkar teaser: Shraddha Kapoor looks almost unrecognisable as Dawood's sister

The teaser for Apoorva Lakhia's next Haseena Parkar is out, and you will find it hard to recognise Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role.

The teaser takes us through Haseena's journey, as the sister of one of India's most notorious criminal. We don't see much of her face in the first few seconds of the teaser, and as the build up continues, she is finally revealed, sitting on a throne-like chair, with her legs crossed, looking very serious.

Shraddha plays the titular role in the film, that of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena. Earlier posters of the film showed us a burqa-clad Shraddha amidst a crowd, with only her fierce, kohl-lined eyes visible. While there were 28 legal cases filed against Haseena, she appeared in the court only once.

In Haseena Parkar, Shraddha's role ages from a young girl to a mature woman. She has two main looks in the film: one is that of the younger Haseena who is just making her way into the big bad world of crime. The second is of the mature Haseena, who is now a force to reckon with. Kapoor has apparently been able to look that way using prosthetics, body suits and a lot of make-up.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on 14 July and was to clash with Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos. In order to avert the clash, the makers pushed the release date of Haseena Parkar to 28 July, where it was due to clash with three films: Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan, Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raagdesh.

However, this teaser reveals that the new release date of the film in 18 August. It will be a solo release.

Watch the teaser here: