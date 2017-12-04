Has Tamannaah Bhatia been cast in Ajay Devgn's remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda?

Ajay Devgn's production house, which is remaking the National Award-winning Tamil film Jigarthanda has reportedly roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to play the female lead in the film, reports Mid-Day. This news emerges only a few days after Farhan Akhtar was said to have opted out of the project, which stars Sanjay Dutt.

Tamannaah is currently working on the remake of another National Award-winning movie — Kangana Ranaut's Queen — in Tamil. The report mentions that as soon she wraps up shooting for this film, she will start working on Ajay Devgn's project. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it will be shot in a village in Maharashtra, while the original film was shot in Madurai.

“The makers are keen to cast Tamannaah for the film. In fact, they have already approached her. She also seems interested in the project, but hasn’t signed anything yet,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier last week, there were reports that claimed, Farhan Akhtar has opted out of the film as he is currently having on the undertaken projects after Lucknow Central's debacle at the box office. It was said that Farhan is looking back at the already signed commitments and reconsidering each of them in order to re-strategise his future plans.

Farhan was reportedly being signed on for one of the most pivotal roles in the film. He was to play an assistant director of a reality show in the film while Dutt is believed to be playing the role of a gangster. Farhan is said to have opted out because he had some apprehensions about he projects he had already committed to, following Lucknow Central's performance at the box office.

The story line revolves around the life and career struggles of a director who was kicked out of a reality show. The director then decides to make a film inspired by a real-life gangster's story. The original film starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles.

The title of the remake is yet to be finalised.