Has Saif Ali Khan turned down Kabir Khan's web-series based on Subhash Chandra Bose's INA?

Saif Ali Khan had earlier shown interest in Kabir Khan's upcoming web series based on Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. However, according to a DNA report, the actor might not be a part of the series at all. Saif is currently busy with his upcoming film Kaalakaandi and has a number of projects in the pipeline, too. He is also doing a Netflix series titled Sacred Games, which is going to launch soon.

The actor is yet to finalise his involvement in multiple projects, which is keeping him from committing to Kabir's project. Therefore, chances are he might have to ultimately drop out of the series. However, the actor and director are yet to confirm the news.

The web series will reportedly be collection of nine to ten episodes, exploring the lives of the soldiers who constituted the army led by Bose in World War II, and also the role of women in it.

Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were both being considered to play the female lead in the series. However, it was reported that Kabir felt Kapoor would be more suitable for the role. Kabir had earlier said that this army was the only one to have a women's fighting infantry unit in the history of wars. Therefore, it is safe to say that the series will have some strong female characters, as well, apart from the main male ones.