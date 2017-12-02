Has Akshaye Khanna been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in Raj-DK’s web series?

Akshaye Khanna delivered two films this year — Mom and Ittefaq — and it was earlier reported that he would be part of a web series for the first time in director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man. Now it has emerged that he has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee for this role.

DNA’s latest report quoted a source saying, “Akshaye quoted a ridiculous amount, which is why the makers had to drop the idea of casting him. He asked for almost as much as thrice his usual price, which the producers obviously didn't agree to and there were no further discussions with him post that.”

According to the source, the makers were in search of an actor who has the capability to handle a serious lead role and Manoj Bajpayee was identified as the ideal choice. When the experienced actor was approached, he was reportedly quite impressed with the script and gave his nod. This will also be Bajpayee’s debut on the digital platform.

The source also spoke about Manoj's character. “The show is about a special cell agent, who is trying to solve a major case, which will revolve around a major socio-political problem. But his character isn’t a filmy one, it is more realistic. It’s unlike how the members of the special task force are portrayed in TV series like Quantico or Homeland. His character is one who is on the streets, to find out information discreetly.” The other cast members haven’t been selected yet, and the female lead is yet to be cast too.