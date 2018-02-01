Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman cancels New York Fashion Week show for her label Marchesa

Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman, who was slated to present her fashion brand Marchesa's Winter/Spring collection, at the New York Fashion Week has cancelled her show. The designer will now most probably be doing a digital representation instead, reported The New York Post.

“Georgina couldn’t go through with it. She was too scared. They were gung ho . . . but as they got closer, she choked," a source close to NYFW said.

The source further told the publication, "Chapman’s brother, Edward, the CEO of the fashion company doesn’t really have the chops to navigate a boat that’s in that type of water.”

The brand which is co owned by Craig is reportedly gearing up to present their collection in an "updated format" this season, according to a spokesperson of the brand.

Over a hundred women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing and assaulting them. Soon after the allegations surfaced, Chapman announced she was separating from her husband and even requested for privacy. It has been reported that many employees have left the company after the accusations and Marchesa's collaboration with Helzberg Diamonds has also been put on hold indefinitely.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," Chapman told the media.

