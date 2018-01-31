Harvey Weinstein denies sex-trafficking allegation, seeks dismissal of lawsuit

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who is facing rape and sexual assault allegations from more than 80 different women, has countered the sex trafficking allegations leveled against him by British actress Kadian Noble, seeking the dismissal of this particular lawsuit.

Weinstein’s lawyers have reportedly come up with a defense against the lawsuit by arguing that even if the allegations are true, it is not a violation of the sex trafficking law. “There simply was no economic activity in the hotel room in Cannes. The Complaint fails to allege that anything of value was given to Plaintiff and deliberately accepted in exchange for any sex act. There is no allegation that Weinstein ‘purchased’ Plaintiff and/or that she was an illegal sex worker or human trafficking victim, whom the statute is designed to protect,” stated Weinstein’s lawyers, as reported by Variety.

Kadian Noble had filed sex trafficking charges through her legal council in November 2017. The charges stated, “Harvey Weinstein was able to force or coerce Kadian into sexual activity in his hotel room because of his promise to her of a film role and use of his influence on her behalf, despite having no intention of following through on those promises. Harvey Weinstein travelled in foreign commerce, knowingly recruiting or enticing Kadian offering her something of value, knowing that he would use this offer as a means to defraud, force or coerce her into a sexual encounter.”

This allegation had put Weinstein under the purview of a federal law that makes it illegal to coerce anyone into what can be termed as a commercial sex act in foreign commerce.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 18:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 18:21 PM