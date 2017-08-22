Harry Styles to share his journey and career on one-hour long BBC special show

London: Singer will have his own hour-long special at BBC after Michael Bublé and Adele.

The special will feature the former One Direction star's singing tracks from his debut album, reported Digital Spy. It will be presented by his friend and TV personality Nick Grimshaw.

"Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he'll be sharing with us. I can't wait for this show," Grimshaw said.

Harry Styles recently made his feature film debut with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and was praised for his role in the World War II movie.