Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to open on Broadway in April 2018

London: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on Broadway next year, following its success in London's West End.

The critically acclaimed two-part play - which is a follow-up to JK Rowling's hugely successful Harry Potter novel and film series - will make its US debut in the famous theatre district of New York on April 22, 2018, when it opens at the Lyric Theatre, reported The Guardian.

Preview performances, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale later this year, though it is unclear how long the play will remain at the Lyric Theatre.

The play has been a phenomenal success in London's West End, and picked up a whopping nine Oliver Awards at the glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall last month.

Cursed Child won Best New Play, Best Actor (Jamie Parker), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Boyle), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Noma Dumezweni) and Best Director (John Tiffany) at the annual awards ceremony in London.

The widely acclaimed production also won in the Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Set Design categories.