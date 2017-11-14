HarperCollins new children's books to include stories by Ruskin Bond, Gulzar, Anitha Balachandran

New Delhi: Leading publisher HarperCollins India announced the launch of its new imprint, HarperCollins Children's Books on Tuesday.

"HarperCollins Children's Books is a frontrunner in children's publishing internationally, and it is exciting now to launch the imprint in India, and add some local colour to this wonderful list of authors and books. And there couldn't have been a better time to do this … the children's segment in India is currently at full throttle with the number of publishing houses for children growing, more mainstream publishers publishing for children and more Indian authors writing for children," Tina Narang, Publisher, HarperCollins Children's Books, said in a statement.

Under the new imprint, a range of books is planned across age groups and genres, from picture books and chapter books for younger readers, to middle grade and young adult fiction, non-fiction, biographies, activity books and more.

The books in the new imprint include Meet Zippy, the first book in the series for children who are learning to read, by author-illustrator Anitha Balachandran. The first book in the Flipped Anthology series is a bundling together of Funny and Scary Stories by several well-known children's writers. The books in the series will include two themes, two covers and two sides to open the book from, with the choice left to the reader gets to choose.

Rounding off the launch list is a contemporary fantasy adventure, What Maya Saw: A Tale of Shadows, Secrets, Clues, by popular children's author Shabnam Minwalla. Also on the forthcoming list are books by heavyweight authors like Ruskin Bond and Gulzar.