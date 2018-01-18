Harjai, T-Series' new song, features Maniesh Paul, Iulia Vantur as star-crossed lovers

When was the last time you saw a hero make an entrance on a bike as the heroine runs down an alley in the most flowing gown possible? Yeah, very often — that's a Bollywood prototype for portraying young lovers? Paying a tribute to that model is T-Series' recent standalone track — 'Harjai' featuring TV anchor-turned-actor Maniesh Paul and singer-TV host Iulia Vantur.

What's special about this new song? Nothing! Be it the tune, the lyrics, the video, the tone — we have already seen it umpteen number of times in Bollywood films. The underlying narrative amid these visuals also tell a story that is nothing new. The couple meets, develops a bond, there comes a break and they reunite.

The only surprise element in the whole song is the fact that Paul and Vantur have both sung the song along with composer-lyricist Sachin Gupta. Both of them have done a rather good job behind the mic. The auto-tuning bit on the track is pretty evident, but the singers still manage to pull off a decent job.

That's about it. Apart from their singing, there's nothing that works for them. Their "chemistry" is as nonreactive as it could get.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 13:54 PM