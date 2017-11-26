Hardwell on his upcoming gig in Mumbai, Bollywood music and making a difference through art

Two-time World No 1 DJ Hardwell is coming to India, again. This time, he hopes to experience Bollywood and its music, closely. Scheduled to perform at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 3 December, he speaks to Firstpost about the gig, his future plans and his foundation, which has been instrumental in changing the lives of underprivileged kids.

Since you've been to India before, what has your experience been like?

India is a country with some of the most passionate fans you’ll find anywhere in the world. The love and passion for the scene here is incredible. They know every song and respond to every beat with so much energy! As a DJ, playing in India is an experience that will blow your mind each time because the shows are always crazy.

Are there any Indian artists that you would like to collaborate with?

I’m always open to ideas. I never say, "Never." I don’t have any names to confirm with you right now but we’ll see, I might have something happening in the future but nothing is confirmed with anyone. Right now, my focus is still on my current single 'Power' with KSHMR, who has Indian roots.

Your gig is part of a larger cause. How does it feel to have made a difference through art?

It’s an important cause and one that affects so many young children. The team and I felt we could do something to give back and this is one way we can help towards making that difference. It’s still just the beginning but collectively we can help make a change. Hopefully more people will follow us and do the same.

For me, it’s important because music is the place I come from and which I believe has the power to unite us and make a difference. We all connect in different ways but through music we all have a relationship that is very primal and using this to make a difference in the world is a great way for us to work together to do that.

Do you listen to budding artists from the Indian subcontinent?

Yes, my label Revealed Recordings was founded with the vision of not just promoting my own music but also to be a platform for new up and coming DJs. Whether it is India or from any other part of the world, my love for electronic music is to keep pushing it forward. I have already had Sartek release on Revealed Recordings, so India is already on our minds when we’re exploring music and artists. Another example is DJ Shaan who will be joining me for the World’s Biggest Guestlist show. But, for me, the focus is on talent not territory.

How open are you to composing or singing for Bollywood films?

Yeah, I have heard about that. I am always open to creative output but it has to feel right for me and the other people involved. I hope to experience more Bollywood whilst I am here and who knows maybe something will come from that. Let’s see what happens. Music is about creativity and I am sure Bollywood has some incredible music as part of its rich history and future.

Anything you've got to say to young DJs, who look up to you, in India?

Believe in yourself first and foremost. Don’t copy or try to be like others but follow your own path and also be prepared for it to take some time to master.