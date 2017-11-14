Hard Kaur wins Best India Act at MTV Europe Music Awards 2017

London: Indo-British rap artist Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, bagged the Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017.

Hard Kaur and Future Records India's The Rising - Mixtape Vol. 1 won the Best India Act at the music fest on 12 November, read a statement.

"I'm super thankful to God, my wonderful fans, family and friends who have always believed in me and made this happen by voting for me all over the world. This award means so much not just because it's for a hip hop project, but also because I've never received an award from the Indian or Bollywood music industry for the work that I've done," Kaur said on her win.

"I'm here because of the people who've always supported me. It's once again confirmed that it doesn't matter where you come from, whether you're a boy or a girl, nor the colour of your skin or your size can ever stop you from achieving your biggest goals. You just have to work hard and make it happen and God will be with you. I'm very thankful," added the singer.

Hard Kaur has sung tracks for films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Patiala House and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.