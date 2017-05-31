Hanuman Da Damdaar: Hans Zimmer's team does music score for animation film

The makers of writer-director Ruchi Narain's Hanuman Da Damdaar have composed the soundtrack of the forthcoming animation film in Los Angeles with the help of Oscar-winning film score composer and record producer Hans Zimmer.

"We recorded the soundtrack in Los Angeles. I don't think anyone other than the makers of Sairat have done that," the spokesperson for R.A.T. Films said in a statement.

"We had the team who works with Hans Zimmer do the score and the live recordings happened in his studio. It is our dedication to give our best to the film, and when you are committed to doing that, you cannot compromise," the spokesperson added.

Zimmer has composed music for films like The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Interstellar.

Hanuman Da Damdaar, which features voice-overs by Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Pandey, Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla and Makrand Deshpande, is slated to release on 2 June.