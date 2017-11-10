You are here:

Halle Berry rubs shoulders with Dia Mirza, Ananya Birla in surprise Mumbai visit

IANS

Nov,10 2017 15:06 00 IST

Mumbai: Actress-producer Dia Mirza met and spoke to Oscar winning Hollywood star Halle Berry here and says she is a warm and intelligent woman.

Dia, a former Miss Asia-Pacific, reportedly bonded with the former James Bond girl over climate change at a private event in Mumbai.

Dia on Thursday shared a photograph of herself along with singer Ananya Birla and Berry.

Halle Berry (centre) and Dia Mirza (R). Twitter/@deespeak

Ananya Birla, Halle Berry and Dia Mirza. Twitter/@deespeak

"The world is getting smaller and girls are owning their place. Ananya Birla and I with the most amazing Halle Berry today," Dia wrote alongside the image, in which Berry is seen in a white ensemble.

"What a warm, intelligent, gracious woman. India loves you Halle! Can't wait to have you back. It was such a joy speaking with you," Dia added.

Birla tweeted: "You're an inspiration Halle Berry."

Before meeting Dia, Berry, who is known for films like Monster's Ball and Die Another Day, strolled on the roads of Mumbai. She shared on Instagram two photographs from her visit -- one captured a skyline full of high-rises with the sun rays adding an orange tinge to the sky, and another in which she is seen roaming around carefree.

Her visit comes amidst no pre-publicity. Last year, actors Will Smith and Brad Pitt had come to India and surprised the paparazzi.

tags: #Ananya Birla #Bollywood #Dia Mirza #Halle Berry #Hollywood #trending

also see

Halle Berry is in Mumbai; here's some advice on fun things to do while she's here

Halle Berry is in Mumbai; here's some advice on fun things to do while she's here

Roman Polanski won't face charges after Swiss prosecutors drop inquiry into 1972 rape allegation

Roman Polanski won't face charges after Swiss prosecutors drop inquiry into 1972 rape allegation

Shah Rukh Khan beyond his films: A look at SRK's non-cinematic endeavours — IPL, ads, Ted Talks

Shah Rukh Khan beyond his films: A look at SRK's non-cinematic endeavours — IPL, ads, Ted Talks