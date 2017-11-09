You are here:

Halle Berry is in Mumbai; here's some advice on fun things to do while she's here

Halle Berry has probably eaten a chicken tikka roll from Bademiya by the time you finish reading this sentence.

YES. She is in Mumbai and is casually strolling through the streets of Colaba.

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

The Hollywood actress has always been fond of our country. She rocked those bangles paired with a red lehenga and henna-ed hands in the 2011 film Cloud Atlas, remember? She is in the land of Bollywood and is taking her sweet time to soak in the city, watching sunrises, getting lost in the streets (only metaphorically).

Since you'll presumably be here for a short period, here's a list of things you can do, Halle, in true Mumbaikar style:

1. Take the train...But do not set foot in the Virar Local. You do not want to lose your chappals.

2. Spend Rs 25 rupees in the best way possible by catching a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge show...but not at night. Creeps galore.

3. While you're in Bademiya, do not forget to have some shots at Gokul. Yes, that dimly lit building you mistook for an abandoned hospital is a bar.

4. Go to Fashion Street to see everything that was in fashion 20 years ago. Then go to Hill Road/Linking Road for some real street shopping.

5. Go to Nariman Point. No. You cannot cross the waterfront and start swimming.

(While you're there, try going to the McDonald's there. Why? Two words — Free refills. And McAloo tikki? hello? That's a no brainer)

6. Go to Juhu. Cover your nose. And your eyes.

7. Take the morning ferry to Elephanta Caves. A lesson in how you should not trust the visuals in History books.

8. Go to Social Khar and try to get a drink without waiting 15 minutes. But...hey..you're Halle Berry. You probably will.

9. Stand outside Shah Rukh Khan's house. He will probably invite you in and if that happens...just never come out.

10. Do everything stated above and don't take our words too seriously.

Lastly, if you need someone to show you around, feel free to approach us. We'll happily guide you (Promise it won't be anything like Jab Harry Met Sejal).