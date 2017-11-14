Halle Berry in India: All you need to know about her hush hush excursions to Kerala, Mumbai

The Oscar winning Hollywood actress Halle Berry spent some quality time in Mumbai and Kerala, which included a houseboat cruise, a temple visit and some beach side relaxation.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Berry, who landed in Mumbai on 8 November, spent two days in Mumbai before heading off to Kochi on 10 November, where she checked into the Carnoustic Ayurveda and Wellness Resort in Alappuzha with at least four of her friends.

Feeling it 🔥 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it. #rhsin A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Her social media had been giving her fans a glimpse of her travels even though the visit was kept confidential. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, last week she enjoyed the Mumbai sunrise, strolled through the streets of Colaba and met actress Dia Mirza at a suburban hotel, where they discussed cinema, climate change, children, and her idea of happiness.

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

According to the report, at the Wellness resort in Kerala, a staff member confirmed her stay, "She came here for Ayurveda treatment. She went around the places, including the local beach and temple. She was very happy during her stay."

She is also reported to have enjoyed a houseboat cruise, danced with some youngsters, and visited the Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Cherthala in Alappuzha, unrecognized.

She shared images of herself looking fierce and content on her Instagram, including an image of her holding a glass of wine against the sea with the caption, “Time to WINE down". She lent a poignant tone to her experience in India with an image of her clasping her palms together accompanied by the caption, “Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here!"

(Also read: Halle Berry is in Mumbai; here's some advice on fun things to do while she's here)

Time to WINE down A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:07pm PST