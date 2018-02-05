Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati to shoot with 15-18 elephants in Thailand for his upcoming trilingual

Rana Daggubati's upcoming trilingual, Haathi Mere Saathi, is all set to go on floors with shoots planned in Thailand and India. The actor will spend a fortnight with his co-stars — the elephants — to prepare for his role, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"Yes, I'll need to do more for this film. I'll be taking 15-20 days before the shoot to stay with the elephants in the jungle and get familiar with them before I start filming. At the same time, we are also doing a bunch of workshops because the story is inspired by two events, so we are trying to get as authentic as we can in the filming process,” Daggubati tells the publication.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is a tribute to the beloved 1971 Rajesh Khanna movie of the same name. However, according to the Baahubali actor, there is no similarity between the content of the two movies. It is only the principle of friendship between elephants and human beings, that has been explored in both the films.

The first of the film showed Daggubati as a fierce forester. Tamil director Prabhu Solomon is currently on the hunt for the leading lady for his maiden Hindi project. After beginning shoot in Thailand in February, the unit will fly back to India to resume shooting in Kerala and Delhi. A source tells Mumbai Mirror that the makers are looking at a Diwali release, therefore they are hoping to wrap up before summer.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:44 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:44 PM