Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Rana Daggubati looks like a fierce protector in this trilingual

You can certainly term Rana Daggubati as the most impressing personality of 2017 for the challenging experiments he carried out with his looks as well as films he appeared in.

After establishing his status as an international star with the grand success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and making the audience say wow! with Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the versatile actor is back on screen as Bandev in his trilingual movie Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana, on the New Year's Day, revealed the first look of his film. With a giant elephant in the backdrop, Rana seems to be a tiger protecting his friend as he stands right in front of the elephant, giving a rugged look.

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

Daggubati would be seen paying tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna and his superhit film which has won million hearts ever since its release in 1971. The interesting part is the new one will not be a complete remake of the original masterpiece, rather would borrow inspirations from Haathi Mere Saathi and is believed to be based on real life incidents.

The team will start shooting for the film in Thailand soon and will also be shot in a few select locations in India. The trilingual film is expected to release on Diwali this year.

The Rana starrer is reported to be enriched with VFX and will mark the Hindi cinema debut of Tamil director Prabhu Solomon. Before this movie, Rana would appear in Telugu film 1945 . Touted to be a period movie, it will go on floors in mid-2018. He is also gearing up for his next royal outing and this time, he will be stepping into the shoes of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the most celebrated ruler of Travancore.