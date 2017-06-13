Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams team up for a project: Investing in a frozen food delivery startup

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and tennis ace Serena Williams have invested in Daily Harvest, a startup that delivers frozen foods according to www.nypost.com. Daily Harvest, a New York-based startup delivers superfoods which can be used for preparing smoothies, soups and puddings.

Paltrow, who is very vocal about 'clean eating' also owns the lifestyle brand Goop. Goop sells clothing, vitamins and churns out content regularly. Paltrow has invested in other startups over the years. She had participated in fundraisers for Rockets of Awesome, a kids' clothing brand and invested in Outdoor Voices, an apparel brand which manufactures athletic clothing.

Williams, on the other hand, had invested in American football franchise, Miami Dolphins in the year 2009.

Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest Rachel Drori told Fortune that although their foods could seem to be more on the expensive side, they are made organically and are completely free of artificial sugars and preservatives. According to statistics provided by Fortune, the delivery startup has sold more than one million smoothies till date, which indicates how rapidly the frozen food industry is growing. Drori also said that people who are skeptical about replacing regular food items with frozen foods would want to listen to celebrities like Paltrow and Williams, who firmly believe in healthy living.