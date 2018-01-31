Guru Randhawa's single 'Lahore' secures 21st spot on Billboard's Top 25 on YouTube

Singer Guru Randhawa's single 'Lahore' has secured a spot in the Billboard Top 25 on YouTube. He says it was a dream to make it to the international list.

The song has been placed 21 on Billboard Top 25 on YouTube this week. "It was my dream to feature on Billboard charts with my independent music. And that day is here. It gives me immense happiness. My entire team and fans who loved 'Lahore' are feeling very proud about our entry into Billboard world charts. I'm living the dream now," Randhawa said in a statement.

"My independent singles were doing well. They made it to Bollywood and now in Billboard," added the 'Ban Ja Rani' hitmaker. The list has songs by artists like Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi and Bruno Mars.

Randhawa's song 'High Rated Gabru' will be featured in the Nawabzaade movie.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:27 PM