Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan's work permit revoked by CINTAA on criminal grounds

The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has revoked the work permit of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan. According to Indian Express, the association's decision came after the Dera Sach Sauda chief was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in two rape cases. He is a self-styled Godman, and self-proclaimed musician, actor and director.

Gurmeet has directed and acted in the Messenger of God (MSG) franchise, which is a series of propagandist films that only reinforce his self-obsession. The motion poster of his upcoming project MSG Online Gurukul was released on 15 August. It features him and Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter.

He was convicted of rape on 25 August. His conviction led to violent clashes in Panchkula and Sirsa, with his followers taking to the streets, pelting stones, setting vehicles on fire and attacking police. The violence that ensued claimed 38 lives while also resulting in hundreds of people getting injured.

Previously, he has been part of five films. He has also released a few singles in the past, in his signature flashy-yet-preachy style.

The crimes of the rape convict first came to light after the emergence of an anonymous letter in 2002, which was allegedly written by one of his devotees.