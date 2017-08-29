Gunpowder teaser: Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington stars in this BBC One thriller

Now that this season of Game of Thrones has concluded, its actors are looking forward to other projects before they reunite for the final season next year.

BBC One has released the teaser and stills of a three-part historical thriller Gunpowder, starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington in the lead role. Variety reports that he will play Robert Catesby, the mastermind of the "Gunpowder Plot", a conspiracy hatched to bomb the House of Lords in the 17th century in order to assassinate King James I.

Deadline reports that Harington will be joined by Liv Tyler, who will play Catesby's cousin Anne Vaux who finds herself in the midst of the conspiracy. The teaser shows that Downton Abbey actor Tom Cullen will play Guy Fawkes, a co-conspirator after whose name the United Kingdom observes 5 November as the Guy Fawkes Day every year. The series will also star Peter Mullan, Edward Holcroft, Shaun Dooley, Robert Emms, Derek Riddell and Mark Gatiss.

Gunpowder will be jointly produced by Harington's Thriker Films and Kudos Productions. It will air in a prime time slot on Saturdays this Fall.