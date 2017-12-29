Gully Boy: Inside Edge actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to be introduced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy has been in the news for quite a long time now and the reasons are many: A- It is a Zoya Akhtar film. After Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, Akhtar has created a significantly unique spot in Bollywood; B- Gully Boy will feature two of the most talented names — Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh — among the present crop of actors in the industry.

Now according to a report by The Statesman, Excel Entertainment — the production company headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani which is backing Gully Boy — has roped in newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film. Chaturvedi attained a lot of fame in Excel's Amazon Prime web-series Inside Edge.

Chaturvedi also took to Instagram and posted about this development, also confirming the news:

Gully Boy is touted to be based on the lives of street rappers who live in Mumbai chawls. The whole team of the film has been busy lately either shooting or recording. Director Akhtar had recently posted a picture of a recording session of the film which featured Ranveer, along with rapper Divine (who is reportedly the inspiration behind the film), intently engaged in the process.