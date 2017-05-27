Guitar maestro Eric Clapton awarded with French honour; named 'ambassador of the blues' in France

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has been honoured by France for his services to music, the French embassy in London on 26 May.

Clapton was made a commander in the Order of Arts and Letters (l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) on 26 May by French ambassador Sylvie Bermann, who called him an "ambassador of the blues in France".

The investiture took place at the Royal Albert Hall concert venue in London, where the 72-year-old bluesman is playing a run of nights.

The French embassy tweeted a picture of Bermann placing the honour around Clapton's neck.

Clapton brought out his 23rd studio album "I Still Do" last year.

He regularly features right at the top in polls of the greatest guitarists of all time.