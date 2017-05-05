Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 video review: Lots of family drama, not enough jokes

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 05 2017 19:10:02 IST

Guardians of the Galaxy fans have been waiting for the intergalactic misfits to return on the silver screen since the first film released in 2011.

The film which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, has generated more than $770 million in worldwide grosses. The sequel is expected take in as much as $150 million in the U.S. on opening weekend.

The first film focused on a team of ragtag outsiders who came together to 'protect' the galaxy because it suited their own interests. The film was heavy on the music and 80s pop culture references which helped distinguish the film from the other Marvel superheroes (ahem, The Avengers).

Does the second film live up to its hype? The first press screening held in North America had journalists hail the film as a brilliant one and wishing 'it would never end.'

The story sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) unravel the question of his true parentage, goes heavy on themes of family and redemption. Though the sequel still has the same 80s references (Pacman jokes, Cheers) it loses out on both the warm camaraderie between the lead characters and the  scrappy maverick spirit that sets it apart from its Marvel stablemates.

Published Date: May 05, 2017 07:10 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 07:10 pm

