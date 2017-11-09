Grey's Anatomy hits 300 episodes, creator Shonda Rhimes says 'want to keep stories fresh'

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said it will be curtains down for the popular hospital drama if lead actor Ellen Pompeo decides to leave the show.

The 47-year-old writer-producer spoke to E! News over the weekend as the cast and crew celebrated the shows landmark 300th episode, which airs today, i.e., 9 November. "Ellen and I have a pact that I am going to do the show as long as she is going to do the show. So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we are stopping."

"So I do not know if we will see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we are both excited about the stories being told, we are in. So, we will see where that takes us," Rhimes said.

The show, which is in its 14th season, premiered on 27 March, 2005 with Pompeo in the title role of Meredith Grey.