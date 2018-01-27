You are here:

Grammys 2018 could have a 'white-out' in support of Time's Up, #MeToo after all-black dress code at Golden Globes

IANS

Jan,27 2018 14:14 57 IST

New York: Following the all-black dress code at the Golden Globes in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, white would be the dominant colour at the Grammys on Sunday.

All-white dressed on the Grammys red carpet. Image from Twitter/@Bridesmagazine

Beyond the white roses that will be donned by musicians (including Cardi B, Rita Ora, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson and Cyndi Lauper) on the Grammys red carpet as a salute to Time's Up efforts coordinated by the group "Voices of Entertainment", sources say that stylists have been scrambling to pull white dresses and accessories, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"There will definitely be a white-out on stage," said one tapped-in New York fashion publicist, based on pulls from her showroom.

"We hear that at least one group of performers will be wearing all white. And people are either wearing the white rose or something white on the carpet, whether a dress or an accessory."

Rumour has it that singer Kesha may be wearing the colour and that actress-singer Jennifer Hudson has been searching for all-white pieces, including jewellery.

"We have definitely noticed an uptick in pulls of white pieces for performers," added a Beverly Hills fashion showroom representative, who is working with multiple stylists.

