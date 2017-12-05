Grammy nominated singer Khalid talks about collaborating with DJ Marshmello

Los Angeles: Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Khalid says music has no language and it is universal.

His track 'Young, Dumb & Broke' is being appreciated across countries. Asked how music unites people irrespective of language, Khalid said in a statement: "I feel that music, sonically, sounds have no language. If I am telling a story about — let's say I am happy and it sounds happy, then someone from any other country can feel that and relate to it."

"An example of it would be 'Young, Dumb & Broke' , hearing different people in all of these different countries singing all the words together, screaming - 'Young, dumb, broke', all these high school kids, it's awesome, it's an amazing feeling. I feel music is universal."

Apart from the song's success, he has another reason to celebrate. He has been nominated for Grammys in five categories, including Best New Artist and Best Music Video, for his guest feature on rapper Logic's suicide prevention song '1-800-273-8255'.

While the winners will be announced in the beginning of 2018, he is excited about his latest collaboration with DJ Marshmello for 'Silence'.

"Creating 'Silence' was just so genuine. When I met Marshmello, we had always planned to make something together but we kind of never had time. But when we were in the studio, we listened to each other, asked questions, and we made something from the heart. That song is the favourite song I've written because of the relationship I share with Marshmello. This song is so genuine, it loaded out of me, I love it so much. He loves it just as much as I do which makes the song even better."

He is also been touring. Share an unforgettable memory he had from touring with singer Lorde?

"Unforgettable memory from singing with Lorde was seeing her live performance. It was one of the best performances I've ever seen. My best friend Carlos and I were watching this show together - Lorde was talking and she was telling her story, the dramatic pianos playing in the background and I looked to the right — and I see tears falling from his eyes. I ask him - 'Carlos, are you crying?' He said he wasn't. He definitely was; I busted him. So thank you Lorde," said Khalid.

What's next?

"Growth. A Lot of new music, fun and more travelling. A lot more of writing about myself," he said.