You are here:

Grammy chief expresses regret over 'step up' comment; says it was taken out of context

IANS

Feb,01 2018 09:42 23 IST

Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow says his comment that women need to "step up" was taken out of context and does not convey his beliefs.

The Grammys. Image from Twitter/@glamourmag

The Grammys. Image from Twitter/@glamourmag

On the under-representation of women at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York on 28 January, Portnow had commented that women artists and executives need to "step up". It sparked an uproar with artistes including Pink, Charli XCX and Sheryl Crow, slamming it.

However, Portnow then came up with a clarification in a statement, reports Variety.com.

"Sunday night, I was asked a question about the lack of female artist representation in certain categories of this year's Grammy Awards. Regrettably, I used two words, ‘step up,' that, when taken out of context, do not convey my beliefs and the point I was trying to make," he said.

"Our industry must recognize that women who dream of careers in music face barriers that men have never faced. We must actively work to eliminate these barriers and encourage women to live their dreams and express their passion and creativity through music. We must welcome, mentor, and empower them. Our community will be richer for it.

"I regret that I wasn't as articulate as I should have been in conveying this thought. I remain committed to doing everything I can to make our music community a better, safer, and more representative place for everyone," added Portnow.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 09:42 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 09:42 AM

tags: #Grammy #grammy chief #Grammys 2018 #Kesha

also see

Grammy Awards 2018: Bon Iver founder says Bruno Mars became successful by making hits out of classics

Grammy Awards 2018: Bon Iver founder says Bruno Mars became successful by making hits out of classics

Best moments from Grammy Awards 2018: From Kendrick Lamar's fiery opening act to Kesha's emotional performance

Best moments from Grammy Awards 2018: From Kendrick Lamar's fiery opening act to Kesha's emotional performance

Grammy Awards 2018: Actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen receive posthumous honours

Grammy Awards 2018: Actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen receive posthumous honours