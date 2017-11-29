You are here:

Grammy Awards 2018 nominations: Jay-Z leads with 8 nods, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars follow

FP Staff

Nov,29 2017 13:51 32 IST

The wait is finally over — a call to all music aficionados here — the nominations for Grammy Awards 2018 is out. The biggest awards in the field of international music— the Grammys is considered to be the ultimate reward for any musician across the globe. This year's nominations are dominated by American rapper and musician JAY-Z who leads with eight nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar (7) and Bruno Mars (6).

Grammys 2018 nominees: (From left) JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Images via Facebook

Here are the nominees for contending for the 'Big Four' at Grammys 2018 :

Record of the Year:

  • Redbone - Childish Gambino
  • Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • The Story Of O.J. - JAY-Z
  • HUMBLE.- Kendrick Lamar
  • 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

  • Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
  • 4:44 - JAY-Z
  • DAMN - Kendrick Lamar
  • Melodrama - Lorde
  • 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

  • Despacito - Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton
  • 4:44 - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson
  • Issues - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter
  • 1-800-273-8255 - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson
  • That's What I Like - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

Best New Artist:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

To see the whole list of the nominees for Grammys 2018, click here.

