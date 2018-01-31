Grammy Awards 2018: Lorde takes out full-page newspaper ad to address gender discrepancy at ceremony

The music world showed support for women’s equality and freedom from sexual harassment at the 60th annual Grammys. The white roses - worn or held by both sexes on the red carpet outside New York’s Madison Square Garden - were a sign of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, spreading from Hollywood to the music industry.

Yet, despite all the apparent solidarity, there was a clear under-representation of women in the primary categories. To address these concerns, Lorde took out an open letter to fans, which was published as a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald.

Taking a sarcastic tone, Lorde wrote: "Angelo (her brother) and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy wonderful things. I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent."

Her critically acclaimed Melodrama was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys and it was the sole female nomination in the marquee category. The New Zealand musician was also denied a chance to perform solo at the ceremony.

It is no secret that the Recording Academy did a poor job of acknowledging but what made matters worse was president Neil Portnow's comments, suggesting that women needed to "step up" if they want further recognition.

This angered some female musicians who felt his statements put the responsibility on women.

Pink, who performed on the Grammys, was nominated with three other women in the best pop solo performance category but lost to Ed Sheeran. She wrote on Twitter that "Women in music don't need to step up — Women have been stepping since the beginning of time."

Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow tweeted: "I wish the #Grammys would return to female/male categories. Who will young girls be inspired by to pick up a guitar and rock when most every category is filled with men? I'm not sure it is about women needing to "step up", (as said by the male in charge). #GrammysSoMale"

Katy Perry also chimed in on Twitter to say, "We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance."

