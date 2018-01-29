You are here:

Grammy Awards 2018: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora wear white roses to support Time's Up movement

FP Staff

Jan,29 2018 17:12 00 IST

Lady Gaga wears a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday 28 January 2018, in New York. AP/Evan Agostini

Lady Gaga wears a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday 28 January 2018, in New York. AP/Evan Agostini

Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Rita Ora arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Rita Ora arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Anna Kendrick arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Anna Kendrick arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Sarah Silverman arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Sarah Silverman arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Sam Smith arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Sam Smith arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:12 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:17 PM

tags: #Anna Kendrick #Camila Cabello #Lady Gaga #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Rita Ora #zayn malik

also see

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection: Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens mark presence

Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Collection: Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens mark presence

Bhaagamathie: Anushka Shetty, Suriya and Ramya Krishnan attend audio launch of historical thriller

Bhaagamathie: Anushka Shetty, Suriya and Ramya Krishnan attend audio launch of historical thriller

Sidharth Malhotra turns 32: From A Gentleman to Brothers, five times he blew us away with his acting skills

Sidharth Malhotra turns 32: From A Gentleman to Brothers, five times he blew us away with his acting skills