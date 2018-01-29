Grammy Awards 2018: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora wear white roses to support Time's Up movement
Lady Gaga wears a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday 28 January 2018, in New York. AP/Evan Agostini
Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Rita Ora arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Anna Kendrick arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Sarah Silverman arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Sam Smith arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. AP/Evan Agostini
Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:12 PM
| Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:17 PM