Grammy Awards 2018: Ed Sheeran's Shape of You wins over Kesha's Praying and Twitterati can't handle it

FP Staff

Jan,29 2018 15:25 33 IST

Dressed in white and accompanied by five fellow female artists, pop singer Kesha took the spotlight at the Grammys on Sunday to deliver a powerful ballad as part of the Time’s Up movement to end sexual harassment.

Kesha, 30, who has been battling her former record producer Dr. Luke for years in U.S. courts over allegations of emotional and sexual abuse, performed her defiant single Praying alongside Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels and an all-female choir.

Kesha and Ed Sheeran. AP

Praying” is the lead single from Rainbow, Kesha’s first album in five years following her bitter legal fight over her record contract.

You brought the flames and you put me through hell; I had to learn how to fight for myself,” Kesha sang.

The singer broke down in tears at the end of her performance and hugged the artists accompanying her on stage. Host James Corden, with tears in his eyes, said, “Music often resonates more than the spoken word ever could.”

Both 'Praying' and Rainbow were nominated for Grammy awards this year but sadly lost to Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You' song and Divide album in the pop categories.

Here are some furious tweets:

