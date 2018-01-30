Grammy Awards 2018: Ed Sheeran won top honours for his album Divide, but skipped the ceremony; here's why

Ed Sheeran has been having the time of his life. First his album ÷ (Divide) became the top music album of 2017 in the United States, his single 'Shape of You' became a global chart-topping hit, and, earlier this month, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Now, at last night's Grammys, Sheeran ended up winning two awards; one for Best Pop Solo Performance and the other one for Best Pop Vocal Album.

For Best Pop Solo Performance, Ed Sheeran, nominated for 'Shape of You', won over Kelly Clarkson ('Love So Soft'), Kesha ('Praying'), Lady Gaga ('Million Reasons'), and Pink ('What About Us').

For Best Pop Vocal Album, Ed Sheeran (÷) beat Coldplay (Kaleidoscope EP), Lana Del Rey (Lust for Life), Imagine Dragons (Evolve), Kesha (Rainbow), Lady Gaga (Joanne).

And even though the British pop-star won two categories, he was nowhere to be seen on the big day in New York City. This made a lot of people wonder: where was the most successful pop-star of 2017?

Ed Sheeran answered this question in an Instagram post. He wrote, “Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you ! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx,”

Even though a lot of people weren't thrilled about Ed Sheeran winning the Grammys, we know why he wasn't there: He was sleeping!

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 13:42 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 14:02 PM