Grammy Awards 2018: Bon Iver founder says Bruno Mars became successful by making hits out of classics

The founder of indie folk band Bon Iver, Justin Vernon, slammed singer Bruno Mars' wins at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Vernon expressed his disappointment on Twitter, questioning the seriousness of the ceremony, reports Variety.com.

Mars bagged multiple awards on Monday at the gala including key honours like Album of the Year (24K Magic) and Song of the Year ('That's What I Like'). Mars overshadowed contenders like Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Childish Gambino and Jay-Z for the top prize.

"To be factual, Mars made a name in the industry by making hits out of hits of yesteryear. So, no real need to be mad, even, at the Grammys. SZA? Kendrick? I'd say move on from this s*** show. Felt like a Democratic Party party, not R ‘n' Roll."

Vernon is himself a four-time Grammy nominee with two wins in 2012 for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album. He also commented on the lack of female winners. "While some awesome musicians do win, what is winning?"

His comment was directed at Recording Academy President Neil Portnow's response when asked about the majority of male winners.

Portnow told the media on 28 January: "Women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, want to be part of the industry on the executive level, need to step up because I think they would be welcome."

This response didn't sit well with Vernon, who said: "S-ty coach language."

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 15:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 16:06 PM