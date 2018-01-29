Grammy Awards 2018: Actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen receive posthumous honours

New York: Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Leonard Cohen won a posthumous honour each at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Fisher, known for the Star Wars saga, won her first Grammy on Sunday (28 January) for her narration of The Princess Diarist earning the award for spoken word album, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Fisher, who died on 27 December, 2016, was earlier nominated in the same category in 2009 for her book Wishful Drinking.

Cohen, the legendary Canadian singer and songwriter who died at 83 in November last year, won Best Rock Performance for 'You Want It Darker'.

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, 25, took to Instagram with an emotional post along with a photograph of herself as a young child being carried by Fisher and also a photo of the cover of her mother's book The Princess Diarist.

She wrote: "Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I'm beyond proud."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 12:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 12:46 PM