GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor's red carpet style, in photos

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 04 2017 18:00:25 IST

The eight edition of the GQ Best Dressed Awards was held on 3 June 2017 and was a star-studded event with Best Dressed Men Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das, among others, in attending.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, such as Shraddha Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Kunal Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, Shruti Haasan, Rahul Bose, Purab Kohli and Richa Chadda were also present at the event.

This year's list of GQ's Best Dressed were divided into three categories – Digital Dons, who break the internet for their sartorial choices; New Guard, who are the coolest menswear enthusiasts on the GQ radar, and GQ Says, a list of individuals who truly understand the power of presentation.

While Arjun Kapoor donned a silver printed long coat, Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for a blue suit and Sidharth Malhotra picked a light grey suit. All-black outfits were a favourite with the other attendees at the event, with Shraddha Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and Prachi Desai wearing dresses in this colour. Radhika Apte chose a golden velvet dress.

Here are the pictures of GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017's winners:

M

Arjun Kapoor. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Harshvardhan Kapoor. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Ishaan Khattar. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Jim Sarbh. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Sidharth Malhotra. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

GQ Best Dressed 2017

Vir Das. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Tiger Shroff. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

M

Varun Dhawan. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who made appearances:

Shruti Haasan at GQ Best Dressed 2017

Shruti Haasan. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

 

Shraddha Kapoor. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Shraddha Kapoor. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Radhika Apte. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Radhika Apte. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Sanya Malhotra. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017

Sanya Malhotra. Image provided by GQ Best Dressed 2017


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 06:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 06:00 pm

