Gossip Guy episode 16: A look into the working of Ram Gopal Varma's mind

"I'm not that bad, I'm actually worse," is the one thing that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma would like to have you believe if he could spread a rumour about himself.

As Gossip Guy returns with its 16th episode — this time we get a close look at the intricate workings of RGV's devilish yet endearing mind.

In this episode, RGV talks to the show's host Renil Abraham about a variety of topics ranging from his controversial birthday tweet to Sunny Leone, his double meaning compliment to Zarine Khan about being 'large everywhere', the advice he would like to give to fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the fact that he thinks Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than his father Amitabh Bachchan. Renil also gets him to dish out on his statement about how the motto of every individual's existence should be to 'amuse, entertain, and irritate.'

Varma admits that "If I am going to open my mouth, it is obviously to grab attention. As a filmmaker, it is my business to seek attention." He also justifies the ever-controversial statements that he frequently makes on social media and gives us an insight into his 'strong views, likes and opinions.'

With words as explosive as his personality, this episode will give you a whole new trousseau of quotable quotes by the (in)famous filmmaker, whose last release Sarkar 3 did fairly well at the box office.

Watch the full episode of Gossip Guy to understand what truly goes into Ram Gopal Varma's inextinguishable 'aag'.