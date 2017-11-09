Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick accused of rape, this time by actor Aurelie Wynn

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the film industry continues to be rocked by allegations of sexual assaults with fresh claims surfacing each day.

Days after actress Kristina Cohen accused Ed Westwick of raping her, a second woman has come forward with similar accusations against the Gossip Girl star. In similar fashion to Cohen, Aurelie Wynn posted her story on Facebook describing how she went ‘through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick’ at a party in 2014.

"Like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock..." said Wynn. After the incident, Wynn confided in her boyfriend about her assault, which ended their relationship.

"My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be 'that girl' and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame," she said. Wynn said that after hearing the story of Kristina Cohen, who has alleged that Westwick raped her at his apartment, she decided to open up just to "reinforce Kristin Cohen's claim".

"I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal," Wynn said.

Police in Los Angeles are reportedly investigating a sexual assault report filed against Westwick. LAPD spokesman Michael Lopez told AP that the report was filed on Tuesday and the British actor is listed as a suspect.

Westwick, though, denied the allegations on Twitter saying he doesn't know Cohen.